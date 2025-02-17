LenderLogix's Patrick O'Brien breaks down the future of mortgage tech on The Big Picture webcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 pm ET, this week features Patrick O’Brien, co-founder and chief executive officer of LenderLogix, as a guest on its upcoming episode. O’Brien will share insights on the evolving mortgage technology landscape, the impact of automation on lending and how lenders can leverage digital tools to enhance borrower experiences.



He brings over 15 years of experience in residential mortgage banking and a deep understanding of the lender-realtor relationship. At LenderLogix, he has led the development of mortgage point-of-sale and automation solutions designed to streamline operations for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and brokers. His work has helped improve efficiency and enhance the digital borrower experience across the industry.

Before co-founding LenderLogix in 2016, O’Brien was a mortgage officer at M&T Bank, where he developed expertise in loan origination, compliance and financial technology systems. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and serves on the board of directors for the New York Mortgage Bankers Association.

O’Brien’s episode will be broadcast live on Thursday, February 20, at 3 pm ET.

Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to register and explore past episodes.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective—The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

