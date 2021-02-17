WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that Charmaine Brown, the Mortgage Bankers Association Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will kick-off Day One of #HousingDC21, a 100% virtual housing summit being held on September 20-21, 2021.

“With a focus on the importance of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, we are pleased to have Charmaine Brown as our opening speaker of Day One of #HousingDC21, the nation’s premier housing policy conference,” said Faith Schwartz.

In her role at MBA, Charmaine is responsible for expanding the association’s strategic framework to ensure diversity, equity, and inclusion are embedded throughout its programs, practices, and member-services. Brown previously led Fannie Mae’s Diversity and Inclusion Engagement and Outreach in its Office of Minority and Women Inclusion.

Dana Dillard of Housing Finance Strategies will co-host the opening event with MBA’s Brown and share her experience in building a nationally recognized D&I program for a Top 5 mortgage servicer – work that led to her being named a HousingWire 2020 Women of Influence.

“I am so excited to share the stage with our industry’s top Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leader in Charmaine. We will dig into the importance of the topic, the challenges that remain before us and our collective optimism for building out success strategies across mortgage,” said Dillard.

Named “A Leading Lady in Housing” by MReport in 2016 and Diversity Journal’s Woman-Worth Watching 2018, Charmaine Brown is recognized as a diversity and inclusion thought leader, innovator, and advocate.

Mrs. Brown is a member of the American Association for Access, Equity, and Diversity, a former member of Securities Industries and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She serves as the Vice-Chair of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) and sits on the Housing Advisory Board of HomeFree USA. She is also the recipient of the Council for Inclusion in Financial Services (CIFS) Prism Award for promoting diversity and inclusion education in expansive thought as well as the National Urban League’s McGannon award for relationship management and promoting diversity and inclusion.

With a focus on women executives in housing finance – but open to all who wish to attend, #HousingDC21 complimentary registration is now available by clicking here: https://www.housingdc21.com/.

Sponsors to-date of #HousingDC21 include FormFree, Caliber Home Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Black Knight Financial Services, Notarize, First American Financial Solutions, Genworth, RiskSpan, Class Valuation, Mortgage Connect, USMI, ReverseVision, FICO and DepthPR.

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Recently, Schwartz has partnered in creating and delivering multiple housing events and two national housing policy conferences. Info: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

