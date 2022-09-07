SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that Heidi Iverson has joined the organization as a regional director of growth. In this position, Iverson will consult and strategize with MMI’s clientele which now includes more than 40 of the top 50 lenders in the nation, to identify growth opportunities to drive adoption and increase return on investment (ROI).



PHOTO CAPTION: Heidi Iverson.

Throughout Iverson’s mortgage experience, she has led the charge to build internal recruiting departments at several companies, including Guild Mortgage, ClosingMark Home Loans and Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC., contributing to her expertise in strategizing for business goals, identifying technology needs, creating recruiting strategies and identifying talent team needs. These experiences also provided Iverson the opportunity to educate loan officers on MMI and how to work with the real estate section of the platform for business development.

“As an organic user and now on the internal side of MMI, Heidi has in-depth knowledge to guide clientele in getting the most out of our platform,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “The capabilities within MMI are endless, but deciphering what features to utilize to drive individual business development and return on investment can be daunting. We’ve prioritized building technology that speaks for itself and providing access to some of the best in the business so users can get the most out of MMI.”

Iverson’s background includes extensive recruiting history. Previously self-employed as the founder of PlacedE, a mortgage recruiting agency, Iverson has first-hand experience with the MMI’s powerful insights, having implemented it with PlacedE clients.

“My background has given me first-hand knowledge of the multiple facets of MMI. I’m looking forward to sharing these insights to help lenders identify and target both the right referral partners and sales staff that will help them drive their long-term organizational growth goals,” said Iverson.

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

