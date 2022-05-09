SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 9, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it has hired Kortney Lane-Schafers as a regional director of growth. Lane-Schafers’ responsibilities will include consulting and strategizing with MMI’s growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which now includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, to identify growth opportunities to drive adoption and increase return on investment (ROI).

“Identifying and targeting the right referral partners and sales staff is an integral step in any lender’s business plan, but current market conditions have made this kind of intelligence especially critical,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “As MMI’s clients look to expand their business using data intelligence, Kortney’s expertise will be instrumental in helping lenders identify growth opportunities and partnerships that will help drive their organization’s long-term goals.”

A seasoned account management and client success professional, Lane-Schafers comes to MMI from Total Expert, where she served as director of customer engagement and experience. Before Total Expert, she spent three years at Top of Mind Networks, now owned by Black Knight, and 12 years as a regional sales executive with Courier Express. Lane-Schafers also serves on the board of OCA, an Orlando-based non-profit organization whose mission is to enable individuals and families with autism or other disabilities the opportunity to maximize their abilities through functional, behavioral, social, recreational and vocational programs to live within the community.

“Having seen first-hand Kortney’s abilities to nurture a client’s success and her passion for promoting a shared mission, it’s clear she will contribute immediately to the growth of MMI and our clients,” said MMI VP of Growth and Client Success Jonas Kruckeberg. “One of the most exciting aspects about MMI is the enthusiasm we all share, and I know Kortney will only add to our ability to provide a spark to lenders and their business efforts. MMI has set out to help our clients use data and tech in a new way, and I look forward to seeing how Kortney helps expand those efforts.”

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country.

To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

