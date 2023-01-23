SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today it has added industry veteran Rob Pommier to the enterprise sales team as regional director. Pommier will be tasked with expanding MMI’s growing roster of mortgage enterprise clients, which now includes 20 of the top 25 lenders in the nation, while also driving brand awareness and adoption in mortgage-related verticals, such as title and insurance.



Rob Pommier of MMI.

“Rob isn’t just an industry veteran. He’s a well-known and trusted entity throughout the mortgage technology field, and MMI can only benefit from the expertise of an experienced sales executive such as Rob,” said Melissa Sike, vice president of enterprise sales. “As a member of the enterprise sales team, Rob will not only help MMI grow its customer base, but he will also help our customers achieve their growth goals.”

Pommier brings more than 40 years of experience throughout the industry, serving in executive roles on both the lender and technology sides of the origination process. Prior to joining MMI, Pommier was a strategic executive at SimpleNexus, an industry-leading point-of-sale provider. During his storied career, Pommier also spent time at industry stalwarts such as Altisource, Fiserv and OpenClose.

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to contribute to both my company and the industry as a whole. Given the impact MMI’s robust data and innovative technology is already having on the industry, I am thrilled to align myself with an organization whose mission and focus so closely mirror my own,” said Pommier. “I look forward to introducing my extensive network of contacts to the benefits and expertise MMI provides.”

By accessing an unrivaled database of comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data, MMI’s enterprise customers can identify partner networks that best support their business objectives, with granular insight into lenders, loan officers and real estate agents by region or individual transactions. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io.

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

