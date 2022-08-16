SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it ranks No. 1499 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI).

MMI debuts on the list among the top 30% of all private companies in America based on three-year revenue growth of 427%. Earlier this year, MMI also ranked No. 29 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountains list.

“The Inc. 5000 list represents some of the most influential businesses in the country and it is an honor to be named among them,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “The team at MMI works tirelessly to turn comprehensive real estate and mortgage production data into actionable insights for our clients and it’s clear from our growth that those efforts are paying dividends for our customers and for MMI.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

