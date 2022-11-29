SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that it has been named a 2022 Inc. Power Partner in Real Estate and Proptech. The inaugural list recognizes more than 250 business-to-business companies in 22 categories.



Image Caption: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI).

Inc. describes Power Partners as companies that deliver quality results on time and on budget, every time. Using a methodology that includes testimonials from client surveys, Inc. identified companies built around the express purpose of helping clients focus on their core mission.

“MMI is only as strong as our data and our clients, and it’s our honor to provide quality data analytics that help our clients reach new horizons,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “In today’s down market, data intelligence and market insights are increasingly valuable to real estate and mortgage professionals. The team at MMI has placed a premium on partnership and is constantly looking for new ways our clients can benefit even more from our data and insights. It’s gratifying for those efforts to be recognized by renowned organizations such as Inc.”

MMI is one of nine companies recognized in the Real Estate and Proptech category. Currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 40 of the top 50 and 80 of the top 100 lenders in the country, MMI aggregates data from hundreds of sources to provide mortgage, real estate and title professionals with the information and tools necessary to target and engage potential referral partners and recruitment candidates.

Without MMI, it would be a nearly impossible task for businesses to collect and analyze this amount of data on their own. By allowing businesses to sort and view the data in a myriad of ways, MMI’s platform becomes a customizable tool and provides businesses with the ability to determine the best way to view and use the data to advance their goals. In addition to providing a wide set of data, MMI also provides businesses with the tools and scripts necessary to approach potential referral partners and enter into a mutually beneficial relationship.

The complete list of Power Partners can be found here: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

News Source: Mobility Market Intelligence