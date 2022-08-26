SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced it ranks No. 11 on the 2022 Utah Business list of fastest growing companies in the state.



MMI has experienced immense growth in recent years, as evidenced by its recent inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list as well. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including more than 40 of the top 50 lenders in the country.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be included on such an impressive list of growing companies in Utah,” said MMI founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “There is a flourishing business community that is home to many successful companies operating nationwide and MMI is proud to consider itself among those ranks. Our data intelligence and market insights for real estate and mortgage professionals have only grown in value alongside our business, and we’re proud to provide the insights mortgage and title professionals need to strategically navigate today’s market volatility.”

Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. They are ranked in order of 2021 growth and must have been in business for at least two years.

“We look forward to recognizing and honoring companies that have found the secret to growing and thriving in today’s challenging business world,” said Lynnette Cloward, Director of Events at Utah Business. “Congratulations to MMI for being recognized as a 2022 Utah Business Fast 50 Company.”

The complete list of the Utah Business Fast 50 companies can be viewed here: https://www.utahbusiness.com/2022-utah-fast-50-list/.

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 350 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

