TOWSON, Md., July 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The inventor of the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover, Katherine Miles, was interviewed recently on the Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast, where she shared her experience as a caregiver and how that led to the creation of the Ruby Slipper.



The 35-minute interview was hosted by Elizabeth Miller of Healthy Happy Caregiver, who works to help family caregivers integrate caregiving with life. They discussed how caring for her mother, Ruby, resulted in the invention of the Ruby Slipper. “It was a rough journey,” said Miles. “I learned that you have to step back and take time for yourself.”

Witnessing her mother’s struggles to get in and out of a car, Miles saw firsthand the need to help people stay as active as possible to retain mobility. Miles and her mother searched for a product that would help, but couldn’t find anything that worked well enough, so she sewed two pieces of slippery nylon together, creating the prototype of the Ruby Slipper. The simple creation gave her mother, who “thought it was really something,” more freedom and mobility. Ruby passed in 2008, and it was only upon the urging of a friend that Miles decided to try to manufacture and sell the Ruby Slipper.

“I thought maybe I had something that could help people,” said Miles. “If you’re making something because you can’t find it, I guarantee there are other people out there looking for the same solution.”

In addition to the Happy Healthy Caregiver podcast, Miles has been interviewed on television and recently appeared on WOCA 96.3 FM radio’s AM Ocala Live show. In a 20-minute segment on inventions, she explained, “My goal is to help people get back out and live the life they should be living.”

Miles is available for both print and broadcast interviews. She is a thoughtful, clear, relatable and positive speaker who enjoys sharing her story and letting more people know how the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover can improve lives.

About the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover

The Ruby Slipper is a two-layer nylon seat cover, easily installed in minutes, that creates a unique sliding action that allows an individual to pivot smoothly into and out of a car seat.

The Ruby Slipper is inexpensive, easy to use and easily stored when not needed. It fits virtually all passenger cars and trucks, works on both cloth and leather seats, and can be moved from car to car as needed. The nylon fabric is rugged, comfortable and easy to care for.

The Ruby Slipper can be used by individuals with long- or short-term mobility loss; those who are rehabilitating from illness, injury or surgery; caregivers; physicians, occupational therapists and physical therapists; and Veterans Administration professionals.

About Ruby Slipper, LLC

Made entirely in America, the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover can be purchased online at https://www.rubyslippercarseatcover.com/ (via PayPal) or by calling 877-855-3065. The cost is $79.95 plus $11.95 shipping. The Ruby Slipper comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Questions can be directed to https://www.rubyslippercarseatcover.com/contact or 877-855-3065. Ruby Slipper, LLC is located at P.O. Box 42430, Towson, MD 21284.

