CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, this week features Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue, a leading provider of comprehensive capital markets solutions. With over 25 years of experience in mortgage, finance and technology, Tyrrell will share insights for lenders seeking to fine-tune profitability in secondary market transactions and enhance operational efficiency through technology.



Image caption: Optimal Blue CEO Joe Tyrrell.

Tyrrell’s focus on solving real-world lending challenges with AI and innovating with a focus on helping lenders maximize profitability has helped amplify Optimal Blue’s position as a market leader in capital markets technology. Tyrrell’s expertise in navigating market trends and regulatory challenges ensures Optimal Blue remains at the forefront of innovation.

Prior to leading Optimal Blue, Tyrrell served as chief operating officer at Ellie Mae and then president of ICE Mortgage Technology, where he played a pivotal role in the growth and adoption of Encompass, the company’s flagship loan origination platform. Most recently, he was CEO of Medallia, a customer and employee experience solutions leader. Tyrrell’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to delivering AI-driven capabilities have earned him a reputation as a transformative leader in the financial services and technology industries.

Tyrrell’s episode will broadcast live on Thursday, February 6, at 3 p.m. ET. Visit watchthebigpicture.com to register and view an archive of past episodes.

About The Big Picture

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective — The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit watchthebigpicture.com to subscribe.

