RED BANK, N.J., May 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Altair Global, the largest independent, full-service, global mobility services company, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today their renewed partnership that will provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the country. Their support will help grow Move For Hunger’s food rescue and hunger relief programs.

To date, Move For Hunger has collected and delivered more than 22 million pounds of food ‒ providing over 18 million meals ‒ to food banks and pantries all across the United States and Canada.

Move For Hunger and Altair Global have been partners since 2016 and since then Altair Global has helped provide over 3 million meals to those in need.

“Altair Global has been one of our best partners since they became a part of Move For Hunger,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “They continue to innovate and push the envelope of who they are as a company as well as how they support in the fight against food insecurity.”

In the first year of partnering, Altair Global hosted a ‘Can The CEO’ event where employees could fill the CEO’s office with food. The event brought in 770 pounds of food equating to 650 meals. Throughout the years, they continue to try new ways to collect food. Just last December, Altair Global hosted a holiday Grinch-themed food drive and fundraiser that collected more than 5,000 meals. The North Texas Food Bank was the beneficiary of both events.

“Altair’s commitment to partnering with Move For Hunger has not wavered. We whole-heartedly pledge our support to the Move For Hunger team and to the cause of raising funds to help those in need,” said Chad Sterling, CEO of Altair Global. “As we hope to leave the pandemic behind, we cannot forget those who still need our assistance. Now, more than ever, Altair wants to be a source of hope and help to anyone facing difficult times. Through our partnership with Move For Hunger, we can.”

Food insecurity touches every community in the country. At the start of the pandemic 37 million Americans were going hungry and due to the pandemic that increased to 42 million Americans including 13 million children. Move For Hunger rose to the challenge by transporting 40% more food in 2020 than its previous record-setting year in 2019. Through the support of partners like Altair Global, Move For Hunger can continue to fight for the families, individuals and children who are most in need of food assistance.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Altair Global

Since 1989, Altair Global has been delivering exceptional mobility experiences to customers and clients worldwide. Supported by sophisticated, dynamic technology, our focus on experience management drives continuous improvement and innovation in our full-service global assignment and relocation services. Trust Altair to guide your mobility journey. Please visit http://www.altairglobal.com/.

