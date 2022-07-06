NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., July 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, and Graebel Companies, Inc. a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions, have renewed their partnership to continue the fight against hunger in the United States. Graebel joined Move For Hunger as a partner in 2016 and continues to be an active partner through events like the Move 2 Fight Hunger Challenge.



Last fall this virtual activity challenge had more than 350 Graebel employees across 11 countries move a total of 11,000 miles through exercise which assisted in providing 47,000 meals to food banks and those facing hunger. Since this partnership began, Graebel has helped provide more than 100,000 meals to those in need. They also continue to be active in the Move For Hunger race team, turning their miles into meals to fight food insecurity.

“We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Move For Hunger,” said Ben Ivory, senior vice president of Sustainability at Graebel, “We understand the urgent need to address food insecurity in many communities and thank Move for Hunger for their leadership in creating a meaningful difference for so many individuals in need.”

Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy and now has a network of over 1,100 moving companies, many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, and more than 3,000 multi-family apartment communities. All of these organizations help in the fight to end hunger by collecting food items and delivering them to local food banks in the United States and Canada.

“Graebel Companies proves time and time again their dedication to fighting hunger,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “They continuously encourage their employees to get active in Move For Hunger initiatives, as well as sponsor those initiatives. Their support is so appreciated.”

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 27 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 23 million meals for those in need.

About Graebel Companies, Inc.:

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for some of the world’s largest and most recognized brands and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has innovated and grown to deliver excellent relocation service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on people-first mobility. With custom technology solutions, Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; maximize return on mobility programs; and create exceptional experiences that make global talent mobility more humane and as seamless as possible.

As a full-service relocation management company (RMC), Graebel addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in, and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit www.Graebel.com. Here’s to the world ahead®️.

