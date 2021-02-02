RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Moving Ahead Services, an independent mover that has 6 locations nationwide, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today a partnership that will help provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the United States.

As a partner, Moving Ahead Services will support Move For Hunger’s food rescue and hunger relief programs. To date, Move For Hunger’s network of relocation professionals and multi-family properties has collected and delivered more than 21 million pounds of food – providing over 17 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

“As a result of the pandemic, more than 54 million Americans are unsure of where or when they will find their next meal, yet an estimated 40% of all food grown, processed, and transported in the United States is wasted,” explains Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “Moving Ahead Services understands the need is more critical than ever and is committed to helping us provide meals to those struggling to put food on the table.”

Move For Hunger and Moving Ahead Services have been partners since 2014. Together, their offices have collected 84,819 pounds, enough to feed 70,682 people. In 2019, Moving Ahead Services organized and picked up leftover food from the Cleveland marathon, where they transported 5,355 pounds of food, providing 4,462 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

“Partnering with Move For Hunger hits on two fundamental core values at Moving Ahead Services: Giving back to our community, and providing a service that is unrivaled. We are thrilled to continue our partnership and excited to see what we can accomplish together in 2021,” says President of Moving Ahead Services, Jeff Collins.

Through the support of partners like Moving Ahead Services, Move For Hunger can continue to feed and empower more to fight for the families, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities who are most in need of food assistance.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Moving Ahead Services

Moving Ahead Services is a locally owned and operated moving company with offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Tampa and Lakeland. Moving Ahead Services has an extensive professional background in residential and commercial moving, storage, real estate, and all additional related services for local, long-distance and international relocations. The experts here at Moving Ahead Services provide an affordable, trusted solution for residential and commercial moves in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and beyond. Our number one focus is to provide the best customer service, along with moving expertise, for every single move we complete.

Moving Ahead Services’ customers, whether moving around the corner, across the US or across the globe, can expect to experience a smooth transition. Our talented team of movers and administrative staff understand every aspect and stressor in a move, and diligently provide moving services on schedule and within budget. Contact one of our moving company offices for additional information, corporate references, specific questions, a free moving quote and more.

