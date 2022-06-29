NEPTUNE, N.J., June 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simple Moving Labor Relocation (SML), a nationwide moving service company, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, have renewed their partnership for the 5th time to continue their fight against hunger and food waste throughout the United States.



Image Caption: Move For Hunger and Simple Moving Labor Relocation (SML).

Move For Hunger was founded in 2009 by Adam Lowy, and has provided more than 27 million pounds of food, equaling over 23 million meals, to food pantries and banks across the United States. Since the pandemic started, Move For Hunger has had to meet the growing need of food insecurity in the United States and Canada, where 42 million Americans and 1 in 8 Canadians struggle with hunger.

SML Relocation’s partnership with Move for Hunger is unique in that they contribute quarterly based on the direct consumer fundraising they do each quarter. With their fundraising campaign, they invite customers to donate at the time of booking, and then, as a company, match the customer donations. SML Relocation become a partner with Move For Hunger in 2018 and has since provided more than 78,700 meals through monetary contributions to food insecure communities across the nation.

“SML is proud to support this organization in its mission to fight hunger and reduce food waste,” says Josh Barnes, vice president of SML Relocation. “Every day across the country millions of individuals are food insecure; our partnership with Move For Hunger provides the most logical way for SML to positively affect real and meaningful change in people’s lives.”

Move For Hunger has a network of more than 1,100 moving companies, 3,000 multifamily apartment communities, and many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, that collect unopened, non-perishable food and deliver it to local food banks.

“We are beyond thankful for 5 years of partnership with SML and the ability to work with each partner in a way that makes the biggest impact on food insecure communities,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 42 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 27 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 23 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at www.moveforhunger.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Reyne Hirsch

Director of Public Relations

Move For Hunger / Outside the Box Media

513-378-4985

reyne@moveforhunger.org

News Source: Move For Hunger