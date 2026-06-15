NEW ORLEANS, La., June 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste and fighting hunger, will bring companies and communities from across the multifamily industry together for Parade With A Purpose, a Mardi Gras-style second line parade in New Orleans followed by a hands-on snack kit event benefiting local kids facing hunger.



Image caption: Parade with a Purpose, presented by Valet Living to benefit Move For Hunger, logo graphic.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 18 at 5 PM during Apartmentalize 2026, the National Apartment Association’s annual conference. Designed as a high-energy service opportunity, Parade With A Purpose gives attendees a meaningful way to connect with their teams, support the local community, and help provide meals for children and families in need.

“Parade With A Purpose brings the spirit of New Orleans together with the compassion and generosity of the multifamily industry,” said Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director of Move For Hunger. “It is a reminder that when people come together with purpose, even a parade can become a powerful way to fight hunger.”

The event is presented by Valet Living, with additional support from Updater, All My Sons Moving & Storage, and CSC ServiceWorks. Participating organizations include the Apartment Association of Greater New Orleans, Florida Apartment Association, Detroit Metropolitan Apartment Association, APTS of NY, Property Management Association of Mid Michigan (PMAMM), Delaware Apartment Association, The Michaels Organization, Grace Hill, National Exemption Service, Georgia Apartment Association, Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, and other industry leaders committed to making an impact beyond the conference floor.

“Valet Living is proud to support Parade With A Purpose and partner with Move For Hunger to help turn a major industry gathering into meaningful community impact,” said Matt Graves, President and COO at Valet Living. “The multifamily industry has a unique ability to bring people together, and this event is a powerful example of how connection, service, and a shared commitment to fighting hunger can make a difference for families in need.”

“At Move For Hunger, we believe every industry gathering is an opportunity to do good,” Lowy added. “We are grateful to our sponsors, partners, and every team joining us in New Orleans to help turn movement into meals for neighbors in need.”

Move For Hunger is inviting Apartmentalize attendees, companies, and community partners to join the parade, start a team, or make a donation in support of the event at https://moveforhunger.org/parade-with-a-purpose.

ABOUT MOVE FOR HUNGER

Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that fights hunger and food waste by mobilizing the moving, relocation, and multifamily housing industries to rescue surplus food and deliver it to local food banks. Since 2009, Move For Hunger’s network has delivered more than 82 million pounds of food, providing more than 68 million meals to those in need across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at https://moveforhunger.org/.

ABOUT VALET LIVING

For three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million apartment homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

Logo link for media: https://moveforhunger.org/application/files/6115/8437/2062/MoveForHungerLogo_BlogFeaturedImage.jpg

News Source: Move For Hunger