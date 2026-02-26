SHREWSBURY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Impact 100 Jersey Coast has awarded a $100,000 grant to Move For Hunger, a national nonprofit dedicated to reducing food waste and fighting hunger, to support expanded food recovery and delivery efforts across Monmouth and Ocean Counties.



Photo caption: Bridget Foley, Director of Multifamily Memberships at Move For Hunger, accepts the grant award from Impact 100 Jersey Coast.

Move For Hunger works at the intersection of food recovery and transportation, partnering with farms, food companies, distributors, and a national network of transportation providers to redirect surplus food—such as short-dated inventory and rejected loads—from landfills to local food banks and pantries at no cost to receiving organizations.

Food insecurity in Monmouth and Ocean Counties has increased by 25% since 2019, with approximately 121,500 residents now facing hunger, while nearly 38% of food produced nationwide goes to waste. This grant will enable Move For Hunger to deliver 160,000 pounds of food locally, including 100,000 pounds of fresh produce and protein, while eliminating transportation barriers by leveraging donated and discounted trucking services. Deliveries will be matched to real-time requests from local food banks and pantries to ensure efficient and responsive distribution. Move For Hunger will also host a community-based educational event in 2026 focused on food waste, hunger awareness, and expanding local recovery partnerships.

“Food should never be a luxury,” said Adam Lowy, Founder and Executive Director of Move For Hunger. “This support allows us to move more food, more efficiently, to neighbors who need it most—while preventing perfectly good food from going to waste.”

Support from Impact 100 Jersey Coast advances shared priorities of addressing unmet community needs, directly serving underserved populations, and delivering measurable, high-impact outcomes. Together, Impact 100 Jersey Coast and Move For Hunger are working to strengthen local food systems and build a more food-secure future for communities across Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

“Impact 100 Jersey Coast is honored to partner with Move For Hunger to expand access to fresh, nutritious food across Monmouth and Ocean Counties,” said Lori Mallon, Grantee Liaison for Move to Hunger at Impact 100 Jersey Coast. “By investing in Move For Hunger’s innovative recovery and distribution network, we are helping ensure that more local families, seniors, and children have reliable access to healthy meals – helping our neighbors thrive with dignity and security.”

ABOUT MOVE FOR HUNGER

Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that fights hunger and food waste by mobilizing the moving, relocation, and multi-family housing industries to rescue surplus food and deliver it to local food banks. Since 2009, Move For Hunger’s network has delivered over 72 million pounds of food, providing more than 60 million meals to those in need across the U.S. and Canada.

Learn more at https://moveforhunger.org/.

ABOUT IMPACT 100 JERSEY COAST

Impact 100 Jersey Coast is a women’s collective giving circle that raises awareness of our community’s most pressing needs and funds transformational grants for high-impact projects addressing those needs.

For information regarding membership or applying for a grant: http://www.impact100jerseycoast.org/.

