ASBURY PARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national nonprofit organization that fights food insecurity by mobilizing transportation networks to deliver surplus food to local food banks, is proud to celebrate 10 years of partnership with AVE, a leader in the multifamily residential that elevates apartment living through service, community-building, and flexibility.



Image caption: Move For Hunger.

Over the past decade, AVE’s residents and team members have embraced Move For Hunger’s mission by organizing food drives, hosting fundraising events, and volunteering across their communities. In honor of this milestone, AVE recently celebrated 10 years of partnership with Move For Hunger through resident and team member fundraisers with the goal to raise $10,000 in the month of September and collectively raised more than $15,000 to help provide meals for families in need.

“Our partnership with Move For Hunger embodies one of our core values — service,” said Lea Anne Welsh, President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities. “Move For Hunger has given us a meaningful opportunity to serve our communities over the past 10 years. We’re so proud that our residents and team members have come together not just this year for the 10 for 10 Campaign, but every year to support the incredible mission of Move For Hunger. We’re thrilled to have exceeded our goal and could not have done it without the kindness and generosity of our team members and residents.”

AVE’s continued dedication to fighting hunger has not gone unnoticed. The company has been recognized by Move For Hunger as CHPA Provider Partner of the Year three times, in 2015, 2021, and 2022, for their extraordinary commitment to giving back and inspiring others in the corporate housing and real estate industries to do the same.

“Ten years of partnership with AVE represents more than just donations; it’s a decade of community, compassion, and leadership,” said Adam Lowy, Founder & Executive Director of Move For Hunger. “Their teams have helped us turn apartment communities into engines for good, proving that when people come together, small actions can make a big impact.”

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that fights hunger and food waste by mobilizing the moving, relocation, and multi-family housing industries to rescue surplus food and deliver it to local food banks. Since 2009, Move For Hunger’s network has delivered over 64 million pounds of food, providing more than 53 million meals to those in need across the U.S. and Canada.

Learn more at https://moveforhunger.org/.

About AVE and Korman Communities

Korman Communities is a fully integrated, fifth-generation, 100-year-old real estate investment and property management company with nearly 40 properties across the United States and London. AVE specializes in elevated apartment living for discerning renters and individuals seeking a flexible living solution for business or personal lifestyle. AVE conveniently offers traditional unfurnished apartments along with fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options.

Each community features a dedicated service team and unparalleled business, wellness, and entertainment amenities such as flex workspaces with gigabit Wi-Fi; resort pools; firepit lounges; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness centers; wellness classes; bike share; tranquility gardens; pet spas and parks; media theaters; and outdoor gaming and recreation. Ranked the No. 1 property management company in the U.S. based on renter satisfaction for the last three consecutive years, AVE provides comfort and seamless living for those who want to LIVE BETTER®. Learn more at: https://www.aveliving.com/.

Coming soon: AVE Navy Yard (Philadelphia, PA: Fall 2025)

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1005-s2p-moveforhunger-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Move For Hunger