NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief nonprofit, successfully hosted its Music City Drop event in downtown Nashville, rallying the community and corporate partners to raise the equivalent of more than 680,000 meals for families in need.



Image caption: Dana Paslowski of Move For Hunger rappelling down the Omni Nashville Hotel.

The high-energy event invited 50 brave participants to rappel 20 stories down the Omni Hotel, turning courage into action in the fight against hunger. Thanks to incredible community support and ongoing donations, Music City Drop 2025 has already surpassed expectations—making it one of Move For Hunger’s most impactful events of the year.

“This year’s Music City Drop showed the incredible spirit of Nashville,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director of Move For Hunger. “From participants to sponsors, everyone came together to make a statement—hunger is a problem we can solve, and it starts with community.”



Image caption: Brett Battina of Beltmann Relocation Group rappelling down the Omni Nashville Hotel.

The event was supported by the generous support of Rice Krispies Treats along with People Magazine, Kroger, Dollar General, & Apex Moving + Storage, whose partnership helped make the event possible.

As part of this year’s efforts, Move For Hunger also launched a Snack Pack Activation, providing 1,000 additional meals for the local community. The snack kits—featuring donations from Kroger, Dollar General, and Rice Krispies Treat—were delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee on November 19 – along with an additional truckload of Rice Krispies Treats bars to make the holiday season a little sweeter for hungry families.

To date, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 53 million meals to families in need, including more than 1 million meals to folks living in Tennessee.

Visit https://moveforhunger.org/drop/ to support this campaign. Every dollar raised helps Move For Hunger deliver four meals to those in need.



Image caption: Move For Hunger’s Music City Drop logo.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national nonprofit organization that fights hunger and food waste by mobilizing the moving, relocation, and multi-family housing industries to rescue surplus food and deliver it to local food banks. Since 2009, Move For Hunger’s network has delivered over 64 million pounds of food, providing more than 53 million meals to those in need across the U.S. and Canada.

Learn more at https://moveforhunger.org/

