RED BANK, N.J., July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today that they have received a $128,735 donation from the Assurant Foundation as part of the ‘2021 Turning Miles into Meals Challenge.’

Assurant, a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases, hosted the ‘Turning Miles into Meals Challenge’ from May 10 through June 6, with more than 2,200 employees moving to fight hunger. Participants completed weekly and daily challenges to keep them motivated during the month-long event which culminated with an awards ceremony to recognize the group’s efforts and to present Move For Hunger with the charitable donation.

This is the second year in a row that Assurant and the Assurant Foundation participated in the ‘Turning Miles to Meals Challenge’ and exceeded all expectations and goals. In its inaugural year in 2020, roughly 160 Assurant employees participated and moved 15,000 miles to fight hunger. This year, Assurant stepped up in a major way logging more than 128,000 miles or more than 250 million steps. The Assurant Foundation donated $1 to Move For Hunger for each mile earned, and the total donation will help provide 322,000 meals to those families and individuals facing hunger and food insecurity in the U.S.

“Being there to help others especially in times of need and working to strengthen the communities we serve is the heartbeat of our Assurant Cares commitment,” said Mike Campbell, president, Global Housing, Assurant. “Our team’s enthusiastic support of the critical work of Move For Hunger is one more way we bring our purpose to life while also enhancing our own wellbeing by moving to end hunger.”

Since starting in 2009, Move For Hunger has helped transport over 23 million pounds of food (19 million meals) to food banks in every state in the U.S. and in Canada. Last year as COVID-19 shut the country down and unemployment skyrocketed, Move For Hunger and its network rose to the challenge by having its most impactful year yet with over 5 million pounds of food transported (over 4 million meals).

“There are 42 million people in this country who are food insecure. That’s 1 in 8 Americans,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “This event is so special because thousands of people mobilized around a common cause. We’re so grateful to have a partner in Assurant who is committed to our mission and has the creativity to do something unique to get their entire company involved. After a year inside, I think we all could probably use a few extra steps.”

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Assurant

Assurant is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future. Learn more at http://assurant.com/ or on Twitter @AssurantNews.

