NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mover’s Choice, a specialty moving and storage insurance program, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, have renewed their partnership which will help to provide more than 25,000 meals to communities in need.



Image Caption: Mover’s Choice.

Mover’s Choice has partnered with Move For Hunger since 2019 and has helped to provide over 88,000 meals to those in need through their continued partnership with Move For Hunger.

“The partnership that we’ve developed with Move For Hunger has given us a unique opportunity to join the fight against hunger as an organization,” said Brandon Laam, Assistant Vice President of Mover’s Choice. “It’s a partnership that we take great pride in. In today’s economic uncertainty, there are many individuals and families that will benefit from what Move For Hunger is accomplishing. We’re extremely grateful to play a small part in those efforts and look forward to continually strengthening our support of the Move For Hunger organization.”

Through partnerships like the one with Mover’s Choice, Move For Hunger is able to consistently increase its impact on communities in need in the United States and Canada. So far in 2022, Move For Hunger has transported over 3 million pounds of donated food to food banks across North America.

Since its founding in 2009, Move For Hunger has created a sustainable way for people to donate food. With a network of over 1,100 moving companies, including many of the world’s leading relocation management companies, and more than 3,000 multifamily apartment communities, Move For Hunger has provided over 29 million pounds of food, equaling more than 24 million meals, to those in need. The company has also recently expanded to develop its Fresh Food Program, rescuing and transporting more than 700,000 pounds of fresh food.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for another year of partnership with Mover’s Choice,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “With more than 38 million Americans facing hunger daily, each partnership brings us one year closer to ending hunger.”

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger, a 501(c)(3), is working to end hunger and food waste in America. 38 million Americans struggle with hunger while 35% of the food produced in this country goes to waste. By mobilizing moving companies, multifamily apartment communities, corporations, and volunteers, Move For Hunger has delivered more than 28 million pounds of food to food banks – providing 23 million meals for those in need.

Get your company involved by registering to hold a food drive, fundraiser, or team building opportunity. Visit Move For Hunger to learn more about their work at https://www.moveforhunger.org/

About Mover’s Choice:

We provide specialized business solutions including comprehensive insurance products specifically designed to meet the unique needs of Moving & Storage operations, cutting-edge technology that increases operational efficiency, advanced loss prevention services and resources that reduce exposures and a network of service providers for exclusive discounts.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Reyne Hirsch

Director of Public Relations

Move For Hunger / Outside the Box Media

513-378-4985

reyne@moveforhunger.org

News Source: Move For Hunger