HOUSTON, Texas, July 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced that President Brian Webster has been recognized as a 2026 Inman Best in Finance award winner. The award honors mortgage and finance professionals who have advanced innovation and raised industry standards for excellence. Webster is recognized for his enduring role in modernizing the mortgage process and normalizing remote online notarization as a trusted, compliant component of digital closings.



Image caption: NotaryCam President Brian Webster.

With more than 25 years of experience in mortgage and financial services, Webster has helped transform RON from an emerging concept into a mainstream element of the homebuying experience. He has guided the expansion of NotaryCam’s secure, compliant RON and identity verification solutions across newly approved states while deepening integrations with leading eClosing and document providers.

Prior to leading NotaryCam, his work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Wells Fargo and Freedom Mortgage contributed to early eMortgage initiatives that laid the groundwork for today’s paperless closing ecosystem. He has also played an active role in shaping industry standards through collaboration with regulatory and trade organizations.

“Being recognized by Inman alongside so many outstanding professionals in mortgage and finance is a tremendous honor,” said Webster. “This recognition reflects the work of the entire NotaryCam team and the partners who trust us to deliver a better closing experience. We remain committed to making remote online notarization more accessible, more secure and more seamless for everyone involved in a transaction.”

Explore the full list of 2026 Inman Best in Finance honorees at https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards/.

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than two million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.