NotaryCam's Olen Dalton Honored as 2026 HousingWire Insider

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization (RON) and identity verification / authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced that Quality Assurance (QA) Manager Olen Dalton has been recognized as a HousingWire Insider. The award honors operational leaders working behind the scenes to drive innovation, efficiency and growth in mortgage and real estate. Dalton is selected for transforming QA at NotaryCam from a back-end testing function into a strategic driver of product delivery by building a cohesive, high-performing team capable of delivering efficiency without sacrificing reliability.



image caption: NotaryCam’s Olen Dalton, 2026 HousingWire Insider.

Since taking full oversight of NotaryCam’s QA function earlier this year, Dalton has repositioned the team from a downstream testing checkpoint into an early partner in product development. By embedding QA analysts earlier in the lifecycle, standing up a dedicated regression testing environment and championing AI-assisted test case generation, Dalton has helped the team increase test case creation and significantly reduce the QA hours required for a production deployment without sacrificing coverage or reliability.

“The best QA cultures are built on trust,” said Dalton. “QA used to be the last stop before something shipped. Now we’re in the room from day one and every problem we solve gets documented, so the next person doesn’t have to relearn it the hard way.”

Acting with technical acumen and genuine care for the people around him, Dalton leads 13 analysts across three interconnected platforms that make up Stewart’s Signer’s Choice solution suite of signing offerings: NotaryCam, eSign360 and Signature Closers. Rather than managing everything from a distance, he is known for working alongside his analysts in the testing queue during high-pressure releases and for building an onboarding process that pairs clear procedures and structured documentation with hands-on mentorship. He actively fosters cross-functional knowledge sharing across the team’s onshore and offshore locations, ensuring institutional knowledge never lives with just one person.

“The HousingWire Insiders award recognizes the operational leaders whose expertise and execution help their organizations thrive,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “For more than a decade, we’ve celebrated the professionals who solve complex challenges, lead critical initiatives and make a lasting impact behind the scenes. Their work is essential not only to their companies, but to the continued advancement of the housing industry.”

Explore the full list of 2026 HousingWire Insiders: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-the-2026-housingwire-insiders/.

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than 2 million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 4.9 TrustPilot rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision. Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for NotaryCam

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: NotaryCam Inc.