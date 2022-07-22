SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sacramento SPCA announced today that they received a $12,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love, to expand their lifesaving support for animals affected by disaster in Northern California.



PHOTO CAPTION: Staff from Petco and the Sacramento SPCA gathered for the check presentation at the Folsom retail store on June 23, 2022.

A special check celebration was held at the Petco retail store located at 855 E. Bidwell Street in Folsom, Calif., on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2 p.m.

The Sacramento SPCA has positioned itself as a lifesaving resource for animals in need as devastating wildfires have continued to affect regions all over Northern California.

“We realized several fire seasons ago that one of the best services we can provide here in Sacramento is to help clear out the available animals in shelters closest to impacted regions,” said Kenn Altine, Sacramento SPCA CEO. In 2021, more than 460 animals were transferred from other shelters to the Sacramento SPCA, including areas affected by the Dixie, Caldor, and Monument Fires.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with the Petco Folsom store and Petco Love to support our lifesaving work,” said Altine. “With this $12,500 grant investment, we can provide crates and other emergency supplies to shelters housing displaced animals while people try to put their worlds back together.”

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Sacramento SPCA is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

As the only full-service 100% non-profit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their lifesaving work. They are local, independent, and do not receive funding from state or local government agencies.

For more information about the Sacramento SPCA visit https://www.sspca.org Learn more about Petco Love here: https://petcolove.org.

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 130 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

Visit https://www.sspca.org/ or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Petco Love:

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit https://petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

LEARN MORE AT:

https://www.sspca.org

https://petcolove.org

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Dawn Foster

Sacramento SPCA Marketing & Communications Director

dfoster @ sspca.org or (916) 802-0915

Petco Love – Media @ petcolove.org

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0722-s2p-petco-sacspca-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Staff from Petco and the Sacramento SPCA gathered for the check presentation at the Folsom retail store on June 23, 2022.

News Source: Sacramento SPCA