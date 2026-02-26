SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sacramento SPCA received a $15,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for pets in Sacramento. For nearly 30 years, the Sacramento SPCA has operated a low-cost spay and neuter clinic dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation. Today, the shelter’s Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center ranks in the nation’s top five clinics performing high-volume spay and neuter surgeries at a single location, providing high-quality care at scale in South Sacramento.



Photo caption: A litter of puppies who were recently spayed and neutered at the Sacramento SPCA.

“This investment by Petco Love allows us to continue providing affordable spay and neuter services for our community, reducing pet overpopulation across shelters throughout our region and saving more lives,” said Jennifer Brent, CEO of the Sacramento SPCA.

In 2025, the shelter altered 21,733 animals, including more than 6,800 community cats, catapulting the shelter past a 350,000-surgery milestone. In addition, the clinic received four national Snippy Award nominations for their lifesaving leadership in high-volume spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchips, and being a champion for community cats.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested more than $430 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with more than 7.1 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Sacramento SPCA is part of more than $12M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Chelsea Staley, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a free national lost and found database that uses photo-matching technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“As the region’s only full-service, 100% nonprofit animal shelter, we are honored to be a national leader in providing low-cost and no-cost spay and neuter services to those who need them most in Sacramento—serving the public, partner shelters, rescue organizations, and community cat advocates,” said Brent. “We are deeply grateful for the support of our community—individuals, local businesses, and foundations—who make this lifesaving care possible for pets and the people who love them.”

ABOUT THE SACRAMENTO SPCA

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 134 years. We provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life. Visit https://www.sspca.org/ for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PETCO LOVE

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing more than $430 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 7.1 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit https://petcolove.org/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

