CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 31, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 pm ET, this week features Sean Dugan, incoming CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. Dugan will join co-hosts Rich Swerbinsky, mortgage business consultant and executive coach, and Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely followed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, to discuss his leadership vision, Dark Matter’s newly announced servicing platform and strategies lenders can employ to stay competitive in a shifting mortgage landscape.



Image caption: The Big Picture guest Sean Dugan.

During the webcast, Dugan will address the importance of continuity for Dark Matter’s clients and how measured technology innovation can help lenders improve efficiency and profitability. He will also explore industry-wide concerns such as vendor consolidation, compliance changes and the role of automation in streamlining processes. Additionally, Dugan will provide perspective on Dark Matter’s upcoming initiatives, including a developer portal slated for late 2025 that will simplify integrations for lenders and vendors.

Dugan, who has been with Dark Matter Technologies and its predecessor organizations for 14 years, currently serves as chief revenue officer. Drawing on his extensive mortgage technology background and hands-on leadership style, he has been instrumental in building Dark Matter’s customer-centric culture.

Dugan’s episode will air live on Thursday, April 3, at 3 pm ET. Mortgage professionals can register for the webcast and access past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective—The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry better. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

