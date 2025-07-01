CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, has unveiled its July guest lineup featuring five impressive leaders who will explore the power of analytics, interpret public policy signals, unpack the barriers to home ownership and deliver pragmatic capital markets perspective. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.



Image caption: Bill Bodnar and Sue Woodard, Bob Broeksmit, Nikki Bialka, Chris Bennett.

July’s lineup continues the show’s tradition of spotlighting industry changemakers at the forefront of lending, homeownership and financial intelligence:

Thursday, July 10:

Bill Bodnar, Chief Revenue Officer at Tabrasa and the catalyst behind Mortgage Market Guide, an industry leading market intelligence solution, will join ​Sue Woodard, formerly a top-producing originator herself, now Chief Customer Officer at InGenius and a Senior Advisor at STRATMOR Group, in an energetic discussion spotlighting the application of market analytics with frontline mortgage expertise to create a competitive edge for lenders of every stripe.

Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO of Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the industry’s most powerful voice in Washington and beyond, will deliver his well-honed perspective on critical issues related to smart regulation, market liquidity, and sustainable homeownership with his trademark candor, clarity, and just maybe, some pointed words about what’s really going on behind the scenes in D.C.

Nikki Bialka is Vice President and National Community Lending Strategy Manager at Fifth Third Bank, where she leads sustainable homeownership initiatives for underserved communities. A returning guest, Nikki specializes in developing and implementing innovative and equitable lending strategies addressing systemic barriers and financial empowerment, so expect her to elevate paths to ensuring more individuals have the homeownership opportunity.​

Chris Bennett, Chairman and founder of Vice Capital Markets, a leading hedge advisory firm specializing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) trading and risk management, returns by popular demand. Expect Chris’s pragmatic insights and edgy analysis on current policy debates around what to do with the GSEs, how rates might behave in the second half of 2025, and a capital markets perspective on solving housing supply challenges.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry.

Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

