CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, hosted by Rich Swerbinsky and Rob Chrisman and broadcast live every Thursday at 3 pm ET, this week features Mark A. Calabria, a senior advisor at nonpartisan public policy research organization the Cato Institute and former director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). Drawing on his decades of experience shaping U.S. economic policy, Calabria will share insights into the federal policymaking process, including the incoming presidential administration’s plans to remove Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government conservatorship, and discuss strategies for addressing the challenges facing housing finance today.



Image caption: The Big Picture webcast dives into housing finance reform with Mark A. Calabria.

Calabria provides strategic input and direction on federal economic policy at the Cato Institute. Previously, he served as Cato’s director of financial regulation, in which role he co-founded the organization’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives. During his tenure as director of the FHFA, Calabria oversaw the agency’s response to COVID-19 and laid the groundwork for the anticipated privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Before heading the FHFA, Calabria served as Vice President Mike Pence’s chief economist. He led initiatives on taxes, trade, labor, financial services, manufacturing and general economic issues in this role. Calabria was a key contributor to enacting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. He also represented the vice president in the U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue, emphasizing his broad expertise in international economic relations.

Calabria’s episode will broadcast live on Thursday, January 30, at 3 p.m. ET. Visit http://watchthebigpicture.com to register and view an archive of past episodes.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective – The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry better. Visit watchthebigpicture.com to subscribe.

