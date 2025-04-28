CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, announced a powerful guest lineup for May featuring five leaders shaping the future of housing, lending and financial regulation. The webcast is co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter.



Image caption: The Big Picture webcast spotlights mortgage industry power players in May lineup.

Each weekly episode explores industry trends through candid conversations with top mortgage professionals, technologists and policymakers. The webcast’s May guests will include:

Thursday, May 1:

Sarah Middleton, chief growth and marketing officer at Supreme Lending, will discuss scaling a national brand through purpose-driven leadership and simplifying operations to empower loan officers and support long-term growth.

Thursday, May 8:

Justin Messer, president and CEO of Prosperity Home Mortgage, will share insights into customer experience, strategic expansion and how Prosperity has closed more than $60 billion in loans over the past five years.

Thursday, May 15:

Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle, will explore critical issues shaping the future of mortgage tech, including the balance between data privacy compliance and user experience, the push for interoperability in mortgage systems, the impact of remote work on scalability and the responsible use of alternative data to expand homeownership.

Thursday, May 22:

Steve Richman, a nationally recognized speaker and trainer who has presented in every state to over 750,000 mortgage and real estate professionals, will offer strategies for thriving in any market and building connection and trust through powerful storytelling.

Thursday, May 29:

Rod Alba, senior vice president and senior regulatory counsel at the American Bankers Association, will break down the latest regulatory developments affecting mortgage lenders and share practical insights for navigating compliance in a volatile environment.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and access past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry better. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

