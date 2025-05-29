CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, has unveiled its June guest lineup featuring four standout leaders whose insights are redefining housing access, real estate strategy and economic understanding. Co-hosted by mortgage business consultant and executive coach Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets authority Rob Chrisman, author of the widely read Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the webcast delivers timely, thought-provoking conversations with mortgage professionals, innovators and thought leaders.



Image caption: The Big Picture’s June conversations go deep on homeownership access, growth and market risk.

June’s lineup continues the show’s tradition of spotlighting industry changemakers at the forefront of lending, homeownership and financial intelligence:

Thursday, June 5:

Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource, will explore how cutting-edge tools are bridging the gap between homebuyers and down payment assistance programs. With more than three decades in housing finance and a career-long passion for expanding homeownership opportunities, Chrane will share how strategic partnerships and smarter technology can make the American Dream more attainable.

Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource, will explore how cutting-edge tools are bridging the gap between homebuyers and down payment assistance programs. With more than three decades in housing finance and a career-long passion for expanding homeownership opportunities, Chrane will share how strategic partnerships and smarter technology can make the American Dream more attainable. Thursday, June 12:

Dustin Owen, mortgage executive and creator of The Loan Officer Podcast, will discuss the keys to his coaching success, from funding $70 million monthly in production to building a coaching platform with over one million annual downloads. Owen will also reflect on his journey from rookie loan officer to Certified Mortgage Banker, sharing practical advice for sales professionals and originators ready to scale their impact.

Dustin Owen, mortgage executive and creator of The Loan Officer Podcast, will discuss the keys to his coaching success, from funding $70 million monthly in production to building a coaching platform with over one million annual downloads. Owen will also reflect on his journey from rookie loan officer to Certified Mortgage Banker, sharing practical advice for sales professionals and originators ready to scale their impact. Thursday, June 19:

James Dwiggins, co-founder and CEO of NextHome, will highlight his “Humans Over Houses” philosophy and how he grew NextHome into a 600-office real estate franchise. He’ll also discuss the launch of Rayse, a platform that elevates agent contributions, and share insights on agent compensation, culture-building and what’s next in real estate brokerage.

James Dwiggins, co-founder and CEO of NextHome, will highlight his “Humans Over Houses” philosophy and how he grew NextHome into a 600-office real estate franchise. He’ll also discuss the launch of Rayse, a platform that elevates agent contributions, and share insights on agent compensation, culture-building and what’s next in real estate brokerage. Thursday, June 26:

Meredith Whitney, CEO of MWW Advisory and the analyst famously known as “The Oracle of Wall Street,” will deliver sharp commentary on today’s economic forces. Known for her 2007 financial crisis prediction, Whitney will examine the intersections of consumer behavior, fiscal policy and market risk, breaking down what it all means for lenders, investors and borrowers navigating today’s climate.

Mortgage professionals and industry media can register for the webcast and view past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman, author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary industry newsletter, The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

Tags: @dwnpmtresource @NextHomeRes #homeownershipaccess #mortgageleadership #realestatestrategy #economicinsight

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Kerri Milam

Depth for The Big Picture

(912) 308-2427

kerri@depthpr.com

News Source: The Big Picture Mortgage Webcast