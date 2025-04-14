CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, this week features Kelley Hailstone, president of Jet Home Loans. Hailstone will join co-hosts Rich Swerbinsky, mortgage business consultant and executive coach, and Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely followed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, to discuss how homebuilder-aligned lending models can help lenders scale smartly, differentiate in today’s market and better serve new homebuyers.



Image caption: Kelley Hailstone, president of Jet Home Loans.

During the episode, Hailstone will share insights from his decades of experience leading joint ventures, builder-affiliated lending programs and mortgage operations built for national reach. He’ll explore how strategic partnerships between builders and lenders can streamline the customer experience, unlock new markets and drive long-term value for both buyers and business leaders. The conversation will also dive into the opportunities and challenges of creating marketing services agreements, joint ventures and compliance-aligned solutions in a changing mortgage landscape.

Hailstone, who took the helm at Jet Home Loans in 2023, is a veteran executive known for building high-performing teams and forward-thinking growth strategies. Backed by Dream Finders Homes, Jet is rapidly expanding nationwide under his leadership, serving as a trusted lending partner for builders seeking a streamlined, tech-enabled mortgage experience. With a career spanning roles at FBC Mortgage, Envoy Mortgage and Taylor Morrison Home Funding, Hailstone brings a holistic perspective on operations, credit, capital markets and the future of home lending.

His episode will air live on Thursday, April 17, at 3 p.m. ET. Mortgage professionals can register for the webcast and access past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective—The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry better. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

