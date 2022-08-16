DENVER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — See Kiosk Association in Denver, September 19-21 at the CREATE Show, the Future of Foodservice. We are sponsoring Ask the Expert with Chipotle and if you are a restaurant exec wanting to attend, we can save you $500 with a free pass. Just email info@kioskindustry.org with your details.

KMA - Kiosk Association
Image Caption: KMA – Kiosk Association.

Coming up in November is Digital Signage Expo 2022 in Vegas. We’ll be there in booth 617. Next month we are participating in a webinar on service and logistics with Pitney Bowes.

For more information contact info@kioskindustry.org or visit https://kioskindustry.org/. Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group (https://industrygroup.org/).

