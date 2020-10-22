SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sacramento SPCA will host a special stay-at-home fundraiser on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. to help fund and build the new Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center at the Sacramento SPCA.



During this free online broadcast, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the health center construction progress, meet some new furry friends at the shelter and see how support of this project will help keep animals in their homes, reduce the number of animals entering overcrowded shelters in the Sacramento region and help those animals in shelters get into homes faster.

Community supporters are encouraged to register for the free event in advance by visiting http://sspca.org/fallfundraiser, where they can learn more about the life-saving project and connect to the live broadcast on Saturday.

The Sacramento SPCA announced their community campaign to raise funds to build the Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center during a press conference at their shelter on August 19, 2020. In attendance were a small group of supporters, Sacramento SPCA CEO, Kenn Altine, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and lead gift contributor to the project, Zoe K. McCrea.

“The Sacramento SPCA plays the crucial role in helping pets who need homes in Sacramento and also people who are in need of free or low-cost veterinary services,” said Mayor Steinberg.



Although the Sacramento SPCA’s current spay and neuter clinic is ranked seventh in the nation for performing more than 18,000 high-volume, high-quality surgeries annually, demand for spay and neuter in the region far exceeds capacity in the current clinic space. The non-profit animal organization is in the process of renovating their former administrative building into a new state-of-the-art 6,400 square foot animal hospital in order to help more animals and people in the community.

The strategically designed space will allow the Sacramento SPCA to increase their surgery capacity by more than 5,000 additional procedures each year, expand their low-cost vaccine and wellness clinics and help provide more animals entering the shelter with life-saving medical care.

The Sacramento SPCA is the only full-service animal shelter in the region offering pet owners a place to take their beloved pets when they have nowhere else to turn; regardless of age, breed, health condition or behavior. Though the Sacramento SPCA had to adapt their services due to the health crisis, they have continued to say yes to the animals and expand public access to their lifesaving programs by offering appointment-based processes.

“We have continued to adapt to the growing needs of our community over the years and we are committed to saving more lives and making the life-saving efforts of others possible now and into the future,” states Sacramento SPCA CEO, Kenn Altine. “We ask the entire Sacramento community – to join in this campaign to help build this new spay/neuter clinic and animal health center.”

Community members can register in advance for Saturday’s broadcast by visiting http://sspca.org/fallfundraiser. For supporters who are not able to join the October 24th event, but still wish to support the project, gifts can be made at http://sspca.org/savepetslives.

YouTube channel for broadcast: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheSacSPCA

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 128 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

*Caption: The Zoe K. McCrea Animal Health Center currently in construction at the Sacramento SPCA.

