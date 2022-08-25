SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With gas prices still hovering above $5.30 per gallon and many people leaving their “gas guzzlers” in the driveway, the Sacramento SPCA is reminding the community that it’s the perfect time to donate their unwanted vehicle to benefit the animals.



Image Caption: Donate vehicle to support Sacramento SPCA.

Since 2017, the Sacramento SPCA has partnered with CARS, Inc. to accept vehicle donations at no cost to donors, regardless of whether the vehicle is running or not. Proceeds from sales of the used cars, trucks, boats, RVs, and motorcycles donated help the Sacramento SPCA provide care to more than 40,000 animals that enter their doors each year.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen vehicle donations decline by 33% in 2022,” said Kenn Altine, Sacramento SPCA CEO. “This has occurred as new vehicle sales also decreased in 2022, due to rising vehicle prices and less inventory.”

The average vehicle donation to the Sacramento SPCA is approximately $1,500 – which can provide lifesaving surgeries for three animals or cover the cost of microchips and vaccines for fifteen animals.

Donating a vehicle to the Sacramento SPCA is as easy as filling out the online vehicle donation form or picking up a phone and speaking to a live donor support representative – and every donation helps save animals’ lives. The partners at CARS, Inc. will tow the vehicle at no cost to the owner (regardless of whether it’s running or not), and donors will receive a donation receipt.

As the only full-service 100% non-profit animal welfare organization in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their lifesaving work. They are local, independent, and do not receive funding from state or local government agencies.

For more information about how to donate your vehicle to the Sacramento SPCA, visit https://www.sspca.org/vehicle or call 844-700-GIVE today.

About the Sacramento SPCA:

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 130 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life. Visit http://sspca.org/ or follow at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Contact: Dawn Foster, Sacramento SPCA

dfoster @ sspca.org

916-802-0915

News Source: Sacramento SPCA