SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The 3rd Annual Art Fur Paws Online Auction to benefit the Sacramento SPCA will be live at Witherell’s from November 18 to December 2, 2021. Now in its third year, this two-week auction will feature artwork by many of the region’s finest artists, as well as antiques, collectibles, and jewelry, all donated by Sacramento SPCA supporters.



PHOTO CAPTION: Original oil painting by the late Gregory Kondos, titled “French Irises” – one of many pieces featured in the online benefit auction.

One such piece is an original oil painting by the late Gregory Kondos titled “French Irises,” created by the artist while in France. One of Northern California’s best-known artists, Kondos exhibited this piece in a 2013 show at the Crocker Art Museum.

Watercolors, acrylics, mixed media, ceramics, sculptures, and handmade jewelry are among the many other artworks donated by artists including Terry Pappas, Jill Estroff, Leslie McCarron, Debra Kreck-Harnish, David Peterson, Elaine Bowers, Deladier Almeida, Jim Marxen, Cathryn Rakich, Barbara Dow, Leslie Toms, Joe and Paula Bellacera, Kathy Dana and others.

“I think bidders will be excited to see they have a chance to take home fantastic original art by many of Sacramento’s renowned artists in about every medium imaginable,” says Sacramento SPCA Board Vice President, Tracy Fairchild. “Since the proceeds from the auction go directly to the shelter, that means more funding for the Sacramento SPCA to provide life-saving care for animals in our community.”

Managed by Witherell’s auction house of Sacramento, the Art Fur Paws Online Benefit Auction is perfectly timed for holiday shopping and gift giving.

Register to bid at https://www.sspca.org/artfurpaws

As the only full-service 100% non-profit animal shelter in the Sacramento region, the Sacramento SPCA relies on donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations to support their life-saving work. They are local, independent, and do not receive funding from state or local government agencies.

Founded in 1892, the Sacramento SPCA has been providing homeless animals with individual comfort, shelter, and love for more than 129 years. They provide compassionate medical care to tens of thousands of animals annually and offer a variety of programs and services designed to keep people and pets together for life.

