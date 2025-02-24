CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 pm ET, this week features Jim Parrott, a nonresident fellow at the Urban Institute and co-founder of Parrott Ryan Advisors. Parrott will join hosts Rich Swerbinsky and Rob Chrisman to discuss key housing policy developments shaping today’s mortgage landscape. With a background advising both policymakers and industry leaders, he’ll offer insights on how regulatory trends, policy shifts and economic pressures are influencing housing affordability, credit availability and lender strategies. Expect a deep dive into the most pressing policy conversations in Washington and what they mean for mortgage professionals navigating an evolving market.



Image caption: The Big Picture guest: Urban Institute Fellow Jim Parrott.

Parrott’s roles at the Urban Institute and Parrott Ryan Advisors position him at the intersection of housing policy and market strategy. He helps financial institutions active in the primary and secondary mortgage markets navigate regulatory frameworks and evolving market conditions, providing strategic guidance to industry stakeholders as they respond to shifts in mortgage lending, securitization and access to credit.

Prior to his work at Urban, Parrott served in the Obama White House as a senior adviser at the National Economic Council. In this role, he led a team of advisers tasked with formulating and defending the administration’s housing policies. His responsibilities included advising the cabinet and president, shaping communications strategies and engaging with Congress, the press and the public to promote housing policy initiatives.

Before his time in the White House, Parrott served as counsel to Secretary Donovan at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He began his career as a litigator, practicing law in New York with Sullivan & Cromwell and later in North Carolina with Smith Anderson.

Parrott holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of North Carolina, a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Washington and a law degree from Columbia Law School. He also served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Sri Lanka and currently sits on the local advisory board of the Ackland Museum of Art in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Parrott’s episode will broadcast live on Thursday, February 27, at 3 pm ET. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to register and view an archive of past episodes.

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman—author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective—The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry. Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.

Tags: @urbaninstitute #mortgage #fintech #financialservices #homeownership #ADACompliance

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Kerri Milam

Depth for The Big Picture

(912) 308-2427

kerri@depthpr.com

News Source: The Big Picture Mortgage Webcast