TROY, Mich., and SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company, and Land Gorilla, a leading provider of construction lending software, today announced a joint integration that adds a new Appraisal Management Company category to Land Gorilla’s inspection marketplace. This enables lenders to order or automate final inspections and appraisal updates directly within the Land Gorilla platform.



Image caption: Class Valuation and Land Gorilla Automate 1004D Final Appraisal Inspections.

This collaboration centralizes a critical step in the construction loan lifecycle and is designed to cut delays, reduce risk and speed draw disbursements for lenders.

Through Land Gorilla’s marketplace, mutual clients can automatically trigger inspection orders when a project reaches its completion milestone. Class Valuation routes the request to the original appraiser when available or quickly assigns a qualified local appraiser. This minimizes the end-of-project bottleneck that often stretches multiple weeks for many lenders.

The partnership also supports additional Class Valuation products, providing lenders with greater assurance in collateral valuation data, alongside Land Gorilla’s secure and auditable inspection workflows. With appraisal products becoming the third major category in Land Gorilla’s marketplace — joining draw inspections and title updates — the direct integration standardizes data exchange and order processing. It moves beyond customized connections to a reliable, repeatable system that will serve new-construction, investment and private-lending segments and credit unions. Moreover, this integration will support the delivery of Update and Completion appraisal reports in the new UAD 3.6 format. The integration is expected to be available midway through the fourth quarter, with broad access for Land Gorilla lenders at launch.

“This is about helping general contractors get their final disbursement faster,” said Sean Faries, CEO of Land Gorilla. “By embedding Class Valuation directly into our Marketplace, lenders get an automated, scalable path to final inspections that reduces manual touches, accelerates final payment and closes out projects faster.”

“This is really two leaders coming together to remove a costly choke point in construction lending,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation. “Our nationwide 1004D/Final Appraisal Inspections coverage combined with Land Gorilla’s automation helps lenders in any market — busy or slow — close out projects faster, lower carrying costs and mitigate compliance risk. The fact that we can also quickly assign the final inspection back to the original appraiser adds a layer of certainty that the lenders need to feel confident in the final approval decision.”

ABOUT CLASS VALUATION

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com/.

ABOUT LAND GORILLA

Land Gorilla is the leading technology provider of construction loan management software, giving financial institutions confidence to make safe, fast and profitable construction loans. Land Gorilla technology reduces the frustrating back and forth between loan stakeholders, while giving lenders complete control over draw management and reporting tasks. Our proven platform enables faster disbursements and seamless exchange of information between stakeholders all in one place. For more information, visit https://landgorilla.com/.

Tags: @ClassValuation @LandGorilla #appraisal #valuation #lending #construction

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Class Valuation

elizabeth@depthpr.com

209-774-6555

News Source: Class Valuation