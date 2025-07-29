TROY, Mich., July 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that its Elite Appraiser Panel, a groundbreaking program, has doubled in size during the past 12 months and is setting new standards for professional excellence. Class Valuation’s exclusive, invitation-only Elite Panel now comprises hundreds of high-performing appraisers nationwide.



The Elite Appraiser Panel offers a comprehensive suite of benefits designed to support and elevate top-performing appraisers. Participants receive priority work assignments, expedited payment processing and exclusive educational discounts. The program provides dedicated support from Class Valuation’s specialized panel management team and creates potential for significant income growth.

For its Elite Appraiser Panel, Class Valuation seeks appraisers who demonstrate superior report quality, exceptional communication, deep market knowledge and a proven track record of reliability and consistent performance, as demonstrated by key performance metrics.

Class Valuation adds standout appraisers from its pool of 1099 vendors in locations with sufficient business to sustain the promise of consistent, daily work that defines the Elite Appraiser Panel membership. This geographic targeting ensures they can maintain the value proposition of the Elite Appraiser Panel — providing these top-tier appraisers with steady, reliable volume in exchange for keeping their already high quality standards and responsiveness.

Elite Appraiser Panel members receive priority placement in the assignment queue, direct order notifications and unprecedented flexibility in accepting work. To match the most qualified local appraiser to each assignment, the program leverages Class Valuation’s proprietary Smart Assign™ technology, which assigns tasks based on location, performance metrics and current capacity.

“Elite appraisers bring unmatched experience, local market expertise, and a commitment to quality that ensures each appraisal is accurate, timely and compliant,” says Melinda Lesinski, Executive Vice President of Operations. “Consistently ranking as top performers in their markets, they set the standard for excellence and reliability.”

Appraisers selected for the Elite Appraiser Panel gain more than additional work opportunities. They also receive official recognition as a preferred Class Valuation partner, access to cutting-edge valuation tools and resources, professional development opportunities and a competitive edge in the valuation market.

“Our Elite Appraiser Panel provides unprecedented opportunities for high-performing appraisers while delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Andrew Bough, Chief Operating Officer of Class Valuation. “We’re not just assigning work; we’re building lasting relationships that help appraisers grow their businesses and thrive in a competitive market.”

Interested appraisers can visit the Class Valuation website to learn more about its Elite Appraiser Program – https://www.classvaluation.com/appraiser-panels/.

About Class Valuation

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com/.

