WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — RESIDE Worldwide, a premier prop-tech and alternative accommodations firm, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced they have renewed a partnership that will fight hunger and reduce food waste nationwide. Due to the current pandemic and economic crisis, many families have been left struggling to put food on the table and are turning to food banks in record numbers. The Move For Hunger and RESIDE Worldwide (RESIDE) collaboration will help food banks in the Pacific Northwest and across the country meet the unprecedented demand.

People throw away a lot of things when they move, including perfectly good food – food that could be delivered to a family in need rather than just left behind. With this simple observation, Move For Hunger was born. In 2009 the organization started building a network among relocation professionals to collect those food items and deliver them to food banks across the country. The network has grown to include more than 1,000 moving companies, many of the world’s leading corporate housing providers, relocation management companies, and more than 1,500 multi-family apartment communities. To date, Move For Hunger’s network has collected and delivered more than 19 million pounds of food – providing 16 million meals.

As a partner, RESIDE guests will have the opportunity to donate their unopened, non-perishable food items rather than throw them away when they move out of their corporate apartment in key markets. The service is free to guests and turns the move out process into a way to give back to the local community. They also organize food drives regularly and provide reliable transportation assistance in getting food donations delivered to local food banks and food pantries. Since 2015, RESIDE Worldwide has delivered nearly 15,000 pounds of food – providing 12,500 meals to those facing hunger. As a member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), which Move For Hunger is the official charity of, they were named Partner of the Year in 2019 for their extraordinary dedication to fighting hunger.

“RESIDE Worldwide has been a tremendous partner through the years and we are lucky to have them standing with us,” said Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “With food insecurity levels rising every day, we know a lot of work lies ahead. RESIDE Worldwide remains committed to taking action and will provide us with the vital support we need to get food to those who are facing hunger.”

“We believe in ‘doing well by doing good’ in the communities where we live and work.” said Dave Caple, COO, RESIDE Worldwide. “Giving our guests the opportunity to donate as they check out of our corporate apartments is a natural way of supporting the temporary housing industry’s and Move For Hunger team’s incredible efforts to defeat hunger and lend our energy and efforts to the cause.”

Before the pandemic 37 million Americans struggled with hunger; with estimates showing that number could increase by 46% – 17 million more people this year – it has never been more important to come together to help those in need. RESIDE Worldwide’s support ensures the Move For Hunger network can continue being a lifeline to their food bank and food pantry partners across the country.

About Move For Hunger:

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About RESIDE Worldwide, Inc.:

RESIDE Worldwide, Inc. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, RESIDE Worldwide, Inc. is the leading provider of professionally operated and managed global alternative accommodations with a portfolio of premier hospitality and technology brands (ABODA by RESIDE, Broadway Plaza, The Beekman Tower, The Residences at W New York, The Oxford, OnBase Suites and 3SIXTY). RESIDE’s mission is to present a new way to stay; offering a curated experience to guests no matter the destination or duration of their stay. RESIDE aggregated a world-class partner network of over 1,000,000 of the best globally-compliant accommodations options in over 60 countries to satisfy growing consumer demand for high-quality, flexible and vetted housing solutions for business or leisure travel.

News Source: Move For Hunger