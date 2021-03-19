RED BANK, N.J., March 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — American Van Lines, located in Pompano Beach, FL, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today a partnership that will help provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the United States. As a partner, American Van Lines will support Move For Hunger’s food rescue and hunger relief programs.

To date, Move For Hunger’s network of relocation professionals and multi-family properties has collected and delivered more than 22 million pounds of food – providing over 18 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

“We are excited to renew our partnership with American Van Lines, as they play an influential role in helping us decrease food insecurity not only in South Florida, but across America,” says Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “With more than 2.8 million Floridians food insecure, American Van Lines has taken action to arrange food drives and help support our mission.”

Move For Hunger and American Van Lines have been partners since 2015. In combination with their collections and financial commitments, American Van Lines has helped provide a total of 19,000 meals. American Van Lines prides itself on committing to being part of the solution and not part of the problem and has a strong commitment to environmental conservation to help to protect our environment for future generations. In addition to their partnership with Move For Hunger, they work with various local companies to help eliminate hunger.

“We feel it is important to give back especially now because our community needs us now more than ever during these challenging times,” says spokesperson of American Van Lines. “We’re excited to renew with Move For Hunger and continue our commitment of decreasing food insecurity in our communities.”

Through the support of partners like American Van Lines, Move For Hunger can continue to feed and empower more to fight for the families, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities who are most in need of food assistance.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger 501(c)(3) is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

News Source: Move For Hunger