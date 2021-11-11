RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Chadwell Supply, a trusted Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) source of supplies and flooring for multi-family properties, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced the renewing of their partnership and commitment to the fight against hunger.

This is the second year of partnership that has helped provide nearly 200,000 meals to those in need. In addition, Chadwell Supply also recently hosted its own food drive at seven of its locations across the country in Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, and Florida to support their efforts to fight hunger and food waste. Each of the locations’ food was transported to a food bank in the local area.

Hunger impacts every community and every state. Forty-two million Americans, including 1 in 6 kids, struggle with food insecurity, an increase of 5 million people since the start of the pandemic.

Move For Hunger has the unique ability to coordinate nationwide food drives and food rescues through its network of 1,000+ movers and transportation partners in all 50 states and in Canada. Since 2009, Move For Hunger’s network has transported more than 24 million pounds of food – the equivalent of 20 million meals. It’s through the support of partners like Chadwell Supply that Move For Hunger can continue to expand its impact by launching a new fresh food program. The program focuses on recovering fresh produce, meat, and more from farms and food manufacturers and then deliver it to local food banks. In its first season, the fresh food program has delivered 400,000 meals.

Move For Hunger also continues to expand its reach in the multi-family industry partnering with over 2,500 properties nationwide. Properties collect unused, perfectly good food when residents move out and also host community food drives to support their neighbors in need. Move For Hunger’s multi-family network is having a record year by already collecting more than 100,000 pounds of food (83,000 meals).

“Chadwell Supply is proud to support the important role our customer companies serve in the lives of their resident families,” says Pete Wheeler, VP of Marketing and Sales Enablement. “The multi-family industry is in a unique position to reach struggling families, literally where they live. Move For Hunger is a very special representation of the true heart of this industry and we could not be more excited to be partners in their important mission.”

“We are so grateful for the support of Chadwell Supply,” says Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “They’ve been helpful in big ways and small including sponsoring our Hunger Action Month webinar last month where we showcased our collective impact the multi-family industry has had on fighting hunger. This is a relationship in its second year that will only get stronger.”

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Chadwell Supply

Chadwell Supply began with three brothers determined to make good on a promise – to always value their profession, community, and most of all, each other. Keeping time-honored traditions alive, the second generation now operates Chadwell Supply. The “Chadwell Family” has extended to include hundreds of employees working hard to lead the MRO industry, serve customers, and supply multi-family housing facilities from warehouses located in fourteen branches across the country (and growing!). For more information about the company, our products, and our people, visit http://www.chadwellsupply.com/.

News Source: Move For Hunger