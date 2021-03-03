RED BANK, N.J., March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global Mobility Solutions, a leader in corporate relocation services based out of Phoenix, and Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today a partnership that will help provide much-needed assistance to food banks across the United States. As a partner, Global Mobility Solutions will support Move For Hunger’s food rescue and hunger relief programs.

To date, Move For Hunger’s network of relocation professionals and multi-family properties has collected and delivered more than 21 million pounds of food – providing over 18 million meals – to food banks and pantries across the United States and Canada.

“As the pandemic continues, we are constantly seeing more Americans unsure of where they will find their next meal,” explains Adam Lowy, Executive Director and Founder of Move For Hunger. “We are excited to renew our partnership with Global Mobility Solutions, as their core values and mission align with ours to eliminate hunger across America.”

Move For Hunger and Global Mobility Solutions have been partners since 2014, and GMS has helped provide 6,700 meals. Global Mobility Solutions prides itself on committing to being part of the solution and not part of the problem and has a strong commitment to environmental conservation to help to protect our environment for future generations. In addition to their partnership with Move For Hunger, they work with various local companies to help eliminate hunger.

“Global Mobility Solutions is pleased to renew our partnership with Move for Hunger. We know how important this issue is for so many people who are facing food insecurity daily. Partnering with Move for Hunger allows us to help families in need,“ says Director of Transportation Services, Ann Knapp. “Especially in these times during the COVID-19 pandemic with so many people searching for employment, GMS is proud to take part in this helpful solution. Our network of partners are glad to work with us, our customers and Move For Hunger to take food that otherwise might be discarded in the relocation process and help it reach those who truly need it.”

Through the support of partners like Global Mobility Solutions, Move For Hunger can continue to feed and empower more to fight for the families, children, seniors, and vulnerable communities who are most in need of food assistance.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.

About Global Mobility Solutions

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility. The company’s corporate services include global assignment management, domestic relocation management and a range of pre-decision solutions. Global Mobility Solutions is a winner of the 2014 HRO Today Customer Satisfaction Survey.

News Source: Move For Hunger