LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stefan Parsons’ 99 car, which is sponsored by Sokal, a full-service advertising agency based out of Raleigh, North Carolina, will feature a ‘Ukraine Strong’ paint scheme at this weekend’s Xfinity race in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The race will be the exhilarating Alsco Uniforms 300, a NASCAR Xfinity Series stock car race, which was established in 1997. Starting at 4:30 p.m. (EST) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Parsons will race the notable Chevy Camaro sporting the Sokal logo along with distinctly solid support for the Ukraine people.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to let the people of Ukraine know that we stand with them and are praying for their wellbeingn,” said Sokal founder Mark Sokal, whose family has deep European ties.

Along with their message of solidarity on the 99 car, Sokal has also pledged a donation to the Samaritan’s Purse organization in an effort to show their support for Ukraine.

About Sokal:

Headquartered in Raleigh N.C., Sokal is one of largest automotive advertising agencies in the country. The company specializes in digital marketing (SEO, paid search, CTV, pre-roll and display ads) and award-winning website design, and maintenance. Sokal also boasts a full-service agency experience with experts trained to execute everything from radio and television production, ad design, direct mail, media buying and much more.

Sokal employs well over 100 staff members including Digital Strategists, Website Developers, Graphic Designers, Video Producers and Editors, and Account Managers and Coordinators while currently managing well over 350 clients across the country.

For more information about Sokal, please visit their website at: https://www.gosokal.com/

