AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FirstClose™, a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, today announced the rebrand of its point-of-sale (POS) experience as XpressEquity, along with a refreshed Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology® integration that delivers a streamlined, end-to-end digital workflow for home equity originations. Together, the platform is designed to help Encompass lenders close home equity loans in as little as 5–10 days.



Purpose-built around the loan origination system (LOS) as the system of record, FirstClose’s Encompass-integrated platform combines a borrower-facing digital application and borrower portal with a back-end Order Management System (OMS) for valuation and settlement services, so lenders can deliver a consistent experience from application through closing. Lenders can deploy the full platform end-to-end or implement standalone components based on their specific needs.

Notable results from lenders using these three platforms include up to a 77% reduction in time to close from application to funding, a 35% increase in online applications submitted and a 25% improvement in conversion and pull-through rates.

“Today’s borrowers expect speed and simplicity when accessing home equity,” said Tedd Smith, co-founder and chief executive officer of FirstClose. “With XpressEquity as an anchor front-end experience and our refreshed Encompass integration connecting the operational workflow on the back end, we’re helping lenders automate key steps, improve operational consistency and deliver a more efficient experience from application through closing.”

XpressEquity provides immediate feedback on home valuation, available equity and loan options to help build borrower confidence early in the process. It supports rapid credit decisions and feeds data directly to the lender’s pricing engine, enabling instant pre-approved offers with complete documentation. As part of the Encompass integration, loan information is populated directly into Encompass, eliminating manual data re-entry and streamlining the workflow.

FirstClose’s OMS streamlines fulfillment by connecting lenders with providers that offer critical settlement services, including valuation, flood and title. Using intelligent automation and an order logic flow based on lender-defined business rules, the system can automatically select vendors, and administrators can also auto-assign by product, loan type and geography, while supporting flexible ordering options ranging from one-click à la carte ordering to fully automated ordering. All documents flow to the LOS eFolder, while data automatically populates the appropriate fields, including custom fields, and is supported by dashboards and standard reports to monitor statuses, score providers and improve vendor relationships.

The platform also includes a secure borrower portal that connects loan data and files from the digital application, LOS and OMS to simplify interactions between borrowers, providers and the lender’s team. Driven by the loan number assigned from the LOS, borrowers can complete initial disclosures, track to-do items and upload documents.

FirstClose will demonstrate the enhanced Encompass integration at ICE Experience 2026 this March. Encompass users can learn more by visiting https://www.firstclose.com/integrations-ice/ or calling 877-677-3282 to schedule a demonstration.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company’s mission is to increase profitability and reduce costs for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist their borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

