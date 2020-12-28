WASHIGNTON, D.C., Dec. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DHS has announced this morning that the firm and its lead expert, Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, will head the VC Panel at the summit which will take place in Paris, France at the Westminster Hotel on February 12, 2021.

Venture Capital World Summit, World Series Seasons of Investment Conferences is a global community for investors and investees here to help businesses get more capital and expertise as they need to scale up, and grow internationally with the support if required from our trusted network of investors

The message of VCWS to international businesses and entrepreneurs is simple: attend the international events and get in touch well before. They want to help as many entrepreneurs as possible to get the investment and international opportunities via their trusted network. When your business and your community prosper, everyone prospers.

“I am thrilled to be leading this conference and to have been chosen to shared my experiences and expertise,” said Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS. “The insights that can be gained from a Venture Capitalist Summit such as this are invaluable.”

ABOUT DHS

DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.

We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.

