SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has selected Cogensia, a data-driven digital marketing firm, to enhance guests’ experience with the brand across all guest touchpoints and channels. Leveraging Cogensia’s proprietary Customer Management Platform technology and services, Lou Malnati’s will better understand their guests’ preferences and needs to deliver more relevant marketing throughout the guest lifecycle.

“Now more than ever, we believe an intense focus on our guests and their needs is critical to delivering on our brand promise. Cogensia is helping us take this next step with their expertise in data management, strategic analytics and technology solutions,” stated Heather Stege, President of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.

Cogensia’s Customer Management Platform integrates eclub, loyalty, and mobile guest data with POS transactions and third-party data to create real-time guest profiles. Audience data is integrated with communications channels to ensure relevant communications are delivered to guests. “Cogensia brings all of the technology and capabilities that restaurants need, to drive traffic and build guest relationships in this fast-changing industry. We are thrilled to be bringing this experience to Lou Malnati’s,” stated Brad Rukstales, Cogensia CEO.

Cogensia has continued to solve challenges in the restaurant industry as guests’ expectations of relevant and meaningful communications have increased significantly. “Oftentimes restaurants have the data, but they don’t know where to go from there. We help iconic brands like Lou Malnati’s leverage their data to build strong, life-long relationships with their guests,” stated Andie Kulach, VP of Account Management at Cogensia. “We’re excited to help guide Lou Malnati’s along this journey,” she concluded.

About Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a legendary company with 56 Chicagoland, 4 Arizona, and 2 Wisconsin locations. There has been a member of the Malnati family running the business since it started in 1971. Their signature deep dish is made from a recipe that has been handed down through four generations. They take pride in the excellent ingredients in their deep-dish pizza made by hand and served with devotion to their world-wide loyal customers.

For more information, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

About Cogensia

Cogensia is a customer marketing solutions firm empowering clients with data and insights by delivering technology solutions that facilitate program design, data management & integration, access to external data and real-time intelligence. Today, we partner with clients by driving compelling intelligence for digital marketing, online and offline CRM, real-time predictive modeling, and data management to deliver incremental ROI.

For more information, visit https://www.cogensia.com/

