The MISMO eHELOC standard provides a common framework for originating, closing and servicing eHELOCs by defining the data, document structure and process requirements needed to create a SMART Doc® V3 file. It establishes consistent formats for key sections of a HELOC agreement—including agreement details, advance terms, interest terms, payment terms and closing costs—and maps the required fields to ensure interoperability between lenders, settlement service providers and investors.

NotaryCam’s eClose360 platform aligns with these requirements by enabling compliant remote online notarizations, automating document tagging and preparation to reduce errors, generating and managing eNotes through government-sponsored enterprise-approved vendors, and securely depositing and delivering completed eNotes via its integrated eVault. Together, these capabilities allow lenders to originate and close eHELOCs in full compliance with MISMO’s SMART Doc V3 specification while streamlining operations and enhancing borrower convenience.

“By ensuring our platform is compatible with MISMO’s eHELOC standard, we are enabling lenders and settlement partners to confidently bring digital mortgage innovation to the home equity market,” said Brian Webster, president and CEO of NotaryCam. “Our eClose360 platform delivers the consistency and compliance required for eHELOC originations while maintaining the speed, security and borrower-friendly experience lenders expect from modern closings.”

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers across the United States and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction where RON is allowed and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses and includes employment and other documents allowed by law. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promotor Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

