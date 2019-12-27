SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As we reign in the end of 2019, many are reflecting back to their achievements within this year. Without a doubt, this past year the religious realm has seen progressive developments however, none has made such achievements as Shincheonji Church of Jesus.



PHOTO CAPTION: Chairman Man Hee Lee of Shincheonji Church of Jesus gives a lecture at the Open Bible Seminar for Pastors held on the 7th at Gapyeong Peace Training Institute. On this day, approximately 400 people including pastors and religion related guests attended the seminar.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony is ahead of its time as it continues to set new trends within religion. Though its origin began with a few, starting out with only Chairman Man Hee Lee, Shincheonji has now gained a massive following of 300,000 and continues to grow due to its clear interpretation of the Bible.

Shincheonji is making accomplishments that no other religious organization has seen nor ever attempted.

A few of the achievements that Shincheonji has made just within the latter half of this year are the following:

100,000 Graduation: On November 10th, Shincheonji held a ceremony for 103,764 graduates. All of whom studied with Shincheonji’s Zion Mission Center. Through their own will, these graduates moved from their previous churches to Shincheonji Church of Jesus stating that Shincheonji gives “clear interpretation of the Bible using the principles of the 5 Ws and 1H versus, while many churches emphasis on worldly success.

Pastor Open Bible Seminar: With a shocking 400 pastors in attendance, Chairman Man Hee Lee toured all of Korea hitting seven major cities (Seoul, Incheon, Daejeon, Daegu, Busan, Jeju, Gwangju) delivering the gospel of God specifically focusing on “God’s purpose of the creation of the new thing, promise, and a new thing”.

Community Open Bible Seminar: Not only did Chairman Man Hee Lee speak to religious leaders, but all 12 tribe leaders of Shincheonji and over 70 branch churches head lecturers spoke to the public on the topic of “Harvesting and God’s Purpose the Creation of a New Thing.” After speaking these seminars, a whopping 70,000 people registered to learn the Bible through Shincheonji’s Zion Mission Center.

Benefitting the Community: Another initiative that Shincheonji has taken is to find harmony between religion and society. With 76,000 members, Shincheonji’s Volunteer Group contributed to holding activities to aid underpriviledged people, senior citizens, and more. These social contribution activities have benefited 101,000 recipients. It has helped 26,000 elderly people, 10,000 underprivileged people, 7,000 disabled people, 5,000 multicultural people, 3,000 veterans’ organizations including national patriots.

Shincheonji continues to progressively grow at a pace that other religious organizations cannot follow. It has become the light and salt of the world with all its members actively participating to benefit the society, to make the world a better place and the heal all the nations.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus emphasized, “This year was a meaningful year. The 100,000 graduation and the Open Bible Seminar became the spotlight of the world. This event isn’t just the talk of the world but, it will be marked as a groundbreaking event and a wake up call to the world of religion that will bring a change in the world of religion.”

https://youtu.be/jjeIGE–0h8Shincheonji Church of Jesus has become to trend setter for all religious organizations, and continues to achieve unprecendented and revolutionary triumphs.

Media Contact:

SCJ News

http://en.shincheonji.kr/

(408)442-1896

News Source: Shincheonji Church of Jesus