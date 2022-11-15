NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The biggest Black Friday sales of the year are being offered by 4DDiG (a Tenorshare company), a top software development business, on its products. The sale started Nov. 14 and will last through Dec. 9, 2022. Users will have a great chance to take advantage of free Amazon gift card offers during this time. Additionally, there are fascinating $9.95 special bargains, a buy one get one free offer, and up to 70% off discounts.



Image Caption: 4DDiG Black Friday sales.

About 4DDiG

Software from 4DDiG, including 4DDiG Data Recovery, 4DDiG File Repair, 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter, and Windows Boot Genius, may not only help you recover lost data but also mend broken photos and videos, remove duplicate files, and identify similar images. Let’s start with the thrilling Black Friday Sales right away!

BLACK FRIDAY SALES:

Free Amazon Gift Cards

Don’t miss out on the chance to be the lucky winner of free Amazon Gift Card worth $25. Users can subscribe to the 4DDiG YouTube channel and submit their YouTube ID/Name and email on 4DDiG’s Black Friday Sales page. The company will randomly pick 8 winners.

$9.95 Special Sales

Just enter the Black Friday Sales event and share the Black Friday page on Facebook then you will get a 1-month license of Windows Boot Genius for only $9.95. This tool resolves Windows booting, partition, and system crash issues in minutes. It also recovers data from unbootable drives and resets Windows passwords.

Up to 70% OFF

Besides Amazon gift cards and $9.95 special offers, 4DDiG offers up to 70% off the 1-year license on all of the best singles deals. With only $39.98, you can get the professional data recovery software, and for only $23.97, you can remove any duplicates and similar images in 3 steps. You can get the excellent Windows functional tools for $21.57 to boot up any computers that won’t start properly. And you can also get the damaged/corrupted videos & photos repair tool for only $36.76.

Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Besides the single-software discount, 4DDiG is offering a “buy one, get one free” deal during the Black Friday sale. Don’t you want two tools for the price of one? Check out the biggest discounts here and don’t miss out.

If you’re trying to figure out solutions like computer can’t boot up, data lost, insufficient memory due to so many duplicates, videos/photos corrupted or damaged. Now is the ideal time to visit the 4DDiG Black Friday event and get excellent software to fix your issues for less money.

For more information, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/special-offers.html

Follow on Social:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQZ9C1IzQB1bgMXmGw7s5bw

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.