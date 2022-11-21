NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In order to reduce the cost of entry for creators, HitPaw launched the largest discount event ever at the end of 2022, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Buy HitPaw Video Converter Get HitPaw Video Editor Free, and 50% Discount on HitPaw Photo Enhancer & HitPaw Video Enhancer. HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, and more.



Image Caption: HitPaw Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Black Friday is a day when deals appear on every software site. Users can participate to get a free product licence. Sale events to bring a big discount for all happy users. Moreover, HitPaw has prepared great discounts of best-selling products for participants, including video converter, video enhancer, video editor, etc.

Find HitPaw Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, up to 67% discounts now! You can join the event until December 2, 2022.

1 – Get the Free Product License

In order to increase the fun, a small easter egg is buried on the event page waiting for users to find it. Found users will have a free license for one month as a reward.

2 – Buy One Get One Free

Try to download MP4 or MP3 files from over 10,000 websites? Do you want to create the popular GIF memes? Want to use Speed Ramping and create a spectacular film with a transaction suitable for a movie? Here is your wonderful opportunity! The creator bundles from HitPaw are ready and feature both HitPaw Video Converter and HitPaw Video Editor.

3 – 50% Discount for Enhancers

Users may now take advantage of picture and video improvement solutions at the lowest price thanks to a 50% reduction offered by HitPaw to its enhancer products. The price of HitPaw Video Enhancer now starts $42.99 monthly with the original price of $85.99, and the price of HitPaw Photo Enhancer starts $17.99 monthly with the original price of $35.99.

How to participate:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-enhancer.html

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html

https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-video-converter.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

