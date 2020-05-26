WASHINGTON, D.C., May 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Zoetic Global, a US-based clean technology firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Trammell S. Crow to their board of directors.



Mr. Crow is a businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and innovative champion for a sustainable future. He is the founder of EarthX, the world’s largest annual exposition and forum that brings together environmental leaders, businesses, government agencies, academic institutions to address our most pressing environmental challenges. EarthX draws over 200,000 visitors to downtown Dallas for its EXPO.

His philanthropy benefits numerous nonprofit organizations that are active in environmental conservation and education. He is also the President of the Crow Family Foundation which operates and manages the Trammell & Margaret Crow collection of Asian Art.

“I am so pleased to have Trammell joining the board of Zoetic. His breadth of knowledge and experience will help us on our mission to deliver critical solutions to the world,” said Jerome Ringo, Executive Chairman of Zoetic Global. “Trammell’s focus on now solutions aligns with Zoetic’s focus on impactful, innovative and immediate answers to the world’s core problems around energy, water and food security.”

“I am excited to join Zoetic’s board and work closely with other dedicated board members,” stated Mr. Crow. “All of us dedicated to sustainability must roll up our sleeves and focus on implementation. The time for action is now.”

ABOUT ZOETIC GLOBAL

Zoetic Global is a leading solution provider that has assembled a portfolio of critical technologies in energy efficiency and generation. Its mission is to catalyze critical innovations and deploy to the areas of greatest need.

Learn more at: http://zoeticglobal.com/

News Source: Zoetic Global